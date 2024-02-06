British Film Institute strips Harvey Weinstein of high honor

LONDON -- The British Film Institute stripped disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of its highest honor Thursday, saying his alleged "appalling conduct" stands in opposition to the organization's values.

Weinstein was awarded a BFI Fellowship in 2002 for his contribution to British cinema.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. He has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood's movie academy.

Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.

The film institute said in a statement "the serious and widespread allegations about Harvey Weinstein's appalling conduct are in direct opposition to the BFI's values."