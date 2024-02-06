Britain's new royal couple sets wedding date for May

LONDON -- Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announced Tuesday.

Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry's older brother, William, married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Harry, fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Markle have been dating for about a year and a half. They announced their engagement Monday.

Tuesday's announcement said the queen would attend the wedding, which will be paid for by the royal family. The date was not revealed.

The announcement added Markle will be baptized in the Church of England and will become a British citizen, although that will take some time.

The engagement of Prince Harry and Markle dominated newspaper pages and morning news shows in Britain on Tuesday as royal-watchers awaited the details.

Markle's future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is married to Prince William, said she was "absolutely thrilled."

"It's such exciting news," Kate said as she visited a museum in London. "It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said she was "delighted" her stepson was marrying the U.S. actress.