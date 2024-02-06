Breakthrough: Singer SZA is sizzling in music industry

NEW YORK -- Yes, SZA is easily in the running for best new act of 2017. But her uber-successful year really puts her in the running for female artist of the year.

She's had multiple songs chart in the Top 40 in a year when male acts overwhelming dominated, and she's the most nominated woman at the upcoming Grammy Awards with five.

"It's wild. It's awesome. ... Like, I'm in awe. Like, in full blown awe," said SZA, competing for honors such as best new artist and best urban contemporary album.

SZA, born Solona Rowe and signed to Top Dawg Entertainment along with Kendrick Lamar, won praise six months ago with the release of her major-label debut, "Ctrl," earning a rapid fan base online for her honest lyrics and vocal delivery. This month, she performed her platinum hit songs, "Love Galore" featuring Travis Scott and "The Weekend" -- named the No. 1 song of the year by The Associated Press --on "Saturday Night Live." She's co-written hits for Rihanna and Beyonce, recently picked up two Soul Train Awards and is nominated for four honors at the NAACP Awards.