Boston kicks off a year of U.S. tributes to Leonard Bernstein

BOSTON -- He was a wunderkind: the youngest music director ever to lead the New York Philharmonic and the genius behind the score to "West Side Story."

The late Leonard Bernstein would have turned 100 next year, and today, the Boston Symphony Orchestra kicks off a new season dedicated to the Massachusetts-born composer-conductor, one of America's most famous maestros.

Carnegie Hall gets into the act, too, launching its 2017-2018 season Oct. 4 with a Bernstein program by the Philadelphia Orchestra and music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin. And the New York Philharmonic will perform Bernstein's complete symphonic works in a centennial remembrance that starts Oct. 25.

Andris Nelsons, the Boston Symphony's music director, calls Bernstein an "iconic figure" who influenced generations -- including his own.

"Growing up in Latvia in the 1980s and '90s, Leonard Bernstein always loomed large in the hearts and minds of all of us who aspired to a life in music, including mine," Nelsons said in an email.

"It was Bernstein's exuberance, passion and all-encompassing love of music that convinced all who encountered him that music was essential, affirming and necessary for a full life, in which beauty and inspiration ignite the very best of the human spirit," said Nelsons, now in his fourth season leading the BSO.

Things to know about Bernstein and the centennial celebrations:

The man

Bernstein was born to Russian-Jewish immigrants Aug. 25, 1918, in gritty Lawrence, Massachusetts. At age 10, the course of his life changed forever when an aunt gave the family an upright piano.

Bernstein's father ran a beauty-supply business, but the young musician wanted none of that. He studied at Harvard, the Curtis Institute and the Boston Symphony's summer retreat at Tanglewood in the Berkshires. Famed composers Aaron Copland and Serge Koussevitzky recognized his talents and mentored him.