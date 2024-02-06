All sections
April 10, 2017

'Boss Baby,' 'Beauty' outshine 'Smurfs 3' at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR ~ Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Smurfs are feeling blue this weekend.

The third installment in Sony's animated series, "Smurfs: The Lost Village," made its box-office debut in third place, with $14 million -- far behind family-friendly holdovers "The Boss Baby" and "Beauty and the Beast," according to studio estimates Sunday.

Featuring the voices of Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, "Smurfs," which reportedly cost $60 million to make, has not charmed critics, either. Its earnings were worse than the 2013 opening of "Smurfs 2," which went on to gross $347.5 million worldwide.

In first place, "The Boss Baby" added $26.3 million in its second weekend, bringing its North American total to $89.4 million.

Meanwhile, "Beauty and the Beast" earned $25 million to take second place at the box office. In four weeks, Disney's live-action fairy tale has brought in $432.3 million domestically.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore;

1."The Boss Baby," $26.3 million ($37.5 million international).

2."Beauty and the Beast," $25 million ($36.1 million international).

3."Smurfs: The Lost Village," $14 million ($22 million international).

4."Going in Style," $12.5 million ($4.3 million international).

5."Ghost in the Shell," $7.4 million ($41.3 million international).

6."Power Rangers," $6.2 million ($6.1 million international).

7."Kong: Skull Island," $5.8 million ($16 million international).

8."Logan," $4.1 million ($2.7 million international).

9."Get Out," $4 million ($2 million international).

10."The Case for Christ," $3.9 million.

Entertainment
