'Boss Baby,' 'Beauty' outshine 'Smurfs 3' at box office

LOS ANGELES -- The Smurfs are feeling blue this weekend.

The third installment in Sony's animated series, "Smurfs: The Lost Village," made its box-office debut in third place, with $14 million -- far behind family-friendly holdovers "The Boss Baby" and "Beauty and the Beast," according to studio estimates Sunday.

Featuring the voices of Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, "Smurfs," which reportedly cost $60 million to make, has not charmed critics, either. Its earnings were worse than the 2013 opening of "Smurfs 2," which went on to gross $347.5 million worldwide.

In first place, "The Boss Baby" added $26.3 million in its second weekend, bringing its North American total to $89.4 million.

Meanwhile, "Beauty and the Beast" earned $25 million to take second place at the box office. In four weeks, Disney's live-action fairy tale has brought in $432.3 million domestically.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore;

1."The Boss Baby," $26.3 million ($37.5 million international).

2."Beauty and the Beast," $25 million ($36.1 million international).