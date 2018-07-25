Board recommends Cosby be found sexually violent predator

A Pennsylvania board recommended Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator, which would require the former TV star to attend at least monthly sex offender counseling, in prison and out, and police to post warning flyers throughout his neighborhood whenever he is freed.

It is now up to a judge to decide whether to accept the finding by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

The district attorney's office prosecuting Cosby asked a judge Tuesday to schedule a hearing in the matter. No date was immediately set.

"We will see them in court," responded Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesman.

The 81-year-old Cosby was convicted April 26 of aggravated indecent assault and faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced Sept. 24. He has denied any wrongdoing, and his representatives said he will appeal.

The actor and comedian known for his portrayal of kindly Dr. Cliff Huxtable on his NBC hit "The Cosby Show" was accused of drugging and assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

The weekslong retrial in suburban Philadelphia included testimony from five other women who were among dozens who have stepped forward to accuse Cosby of similar sexual misconduct.

State law defines a sexually violent predator as a person who has "a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses."