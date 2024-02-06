'Black Panther' sneak peaks get positive reviews

LOS ANGELES -- "Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

The film from director Ryan Coogler had its first screenings Monday night and a premiere in Los Angeles. Official reviews won't go out until Tuesday, but audiences at the select screenings were able to share non-spoiler reactions on social media.

Los Angeles Times writer Jen Yamato wrote that it is the first Marvel movie about something real.

"'Black Panther' is incredible, kinetic, purposeful," Yamato wrote. "A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people."

The film features a largely black cast, including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o. It follows T'Challa (Boseman) after the death of his father, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and his ascension to the throne.