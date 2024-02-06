'Black Panther' poised to become an Oscars heavyweight

All of this year's contenders have by now screened, and Oscar prognosticators generally have "Black Panther" in, comfortably, as a best picture nominee. Both the pundit survey "Gurus of Gold" and Hollywood Reporter awards analyst Scott Feinberg place "Black Panther" fifth, behind front-runners "A Star Is Born," "Roma," "Green Book" and "The Favourite." Gold Derby slots "Black Panther" in at No. 7, still easily within the category's range of up to 10 nominees.

Unless something drastic happens, "Black Panther" will next month become the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture and easily Marvel Studios' most significant Oscar contender ever.

That's very good news for ABC's Feb. 24 telecast which is coming off an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers. Some 55.2 million watched "Titanic" sweep the 1997 Oscars, and producers have long harbored dreams of another big-tent blockbuster pulling viewers to a broadcast increasingly dominated by independent films such as "The Shape of Water," "Moonlight" and "Spotlight." Usually, bigger movies mean bigger ratings.

For the makers of "Black Panther," it's a new chapter for a film -- with more than $1.3 billion in ticket sales, the third-highest all-time domestic gross and the biggest box-office hit ever directed by a black man -- that has already filled record books. What does Coogler think of "Black Panther" as an Oscar movie?

"Fortunately, I don't have to think about it that much," the 32-year-old filmmaker of "Fruitvale Station" and "Creed" said in an interview. "I've grown to have close relationships with my collaborators, so I care about the crafts people who work on the film and the actors who work on the film. Because of those relationships, I'm happy when they're happy. It's always nice when people are recognized for their work. But beyond that, I really don't worry about it."