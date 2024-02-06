'Black Panther' cast pushes Wakanda forward after Boseman

LOS ANGELES -- Letitia Wright hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene as King T'Challa's joyfully witty younger sister in 2018's blockbuster "Black Panther." But in the new sequel, the actor's usual easygoing character delivers a more serious tone while dealing with grief.

Wright's character takes center stage as Shuri who ventures into womanhood after the death of T'Challa. She'll be looked upon to take the iconic Black Panther mantle in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which releases in theaters Friday. Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa died in August 2020.

In between "Panther" films, Wright took on a few movie projects that exercised her dramatic acting chops.

"I always try to do things that are outside the box and what people wouldn't expect," said Wright, who starred in dramas "The Silent Twins" and "Aisha." She also stars in "Surrounded," which releases next year. The actor said each of those projects challenged her enough to "stretch me as an artist."

"That naturally helped me grow a lot more," said the actor, whose Shuri character also appeared in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" as Wakanda's princess and chief scientist. "We know Shuri as the fun, vibrant sister of the first film. . But in the film, we really followed that journey of womanhood for her."

Lupita Nyong'o poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Thursday, Nov. 3, in London. Scott Garfitt ~ Invision/AP

Wright credits director Ryan Coogler for ushering Shuri's maturation along in his rewritten script following Boseman's unexpected death from colon cancer. The director carried an even heavier burden to deliver a strong script -- especially after "Black Panther" broke box office records, earned $700 million domestically during its theatrical run and became the first superhero film nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

For the "Black Panther" follow, Coogler had developed a screenplay centered around T'Challa grieving lost time following Thanos' snap in "Avengers: Infinity War," which caused a five-year "blip." But after Boseman's death, Coogler and filmmaker Joe Robert Cole went back to the drawing board. They worked up a script that delved more into the concept of Wakanda's grief in the wake of T'Challa's death.

Coogler said Boseman's family signed off on his character's "respectful" death in "Wakanda Forever." In the new film, the Wakandans are put in a peculiar spot to protect their nation without T'Challa against a new nemesis, Namor, a sub-marine Talocan leader who has extraordinary mutant-like abilities and can fly with the aid of tiny wings on his ankles. Namor is played by Tenoch Huerta.

"This script was born of the truth in our lives that we had lost Chadwick Boseman," said Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia, a war spy and T'Challa's lover. She said the characters dealt with T'Challa's loss differently in the film.