'Bird Box' success gets Hollywood clucking

SAN FRANCISCO -- Netflix said 45 million subscriber accounts worldwide watched the Sandra Bullock thriller "Bird Box" during its first seven days on the service, the biggest first-week success of any movie made for the company's nearly 12-year-old streaming service.

Netflix, which typically refuses to provide viewership numbers, made the rare disclosure in a recent tweet as movie producers, writers, actors and investors continue to size up a company already reshaping the way the world watches video.

The first-week audience means nearly one-third of Netflix's 137 million subscribers watched the movie from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27 -- a holiday-season stretch when many people aren't working and have more free time. Had 45 million people actually gone to a theater in the U.S. to watch "Bird Box," it would have translated to about $400 million in box-office revenue, based on average ticket prices.

But people were watching the movie on a service for which they already had paid and had the luxury of doing so without leaving their homes. That makes watching "Bird Box" more comparable to watching a television program, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.