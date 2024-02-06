Billy Bush says he's ready to get back into television

NEW YORK -- Former "Today" co-host Billy Bush says he's a better man and ready to get back into television seven months after being fired from his job at NBC following the release of a videotape in which he can be heard engaging in lewd talk with Donald Trump.

In an interview posted Sunday, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past months have "been a roller coaster" that included an apology to his three daughters.

Bush said his then-15-year-old daughter, Mary, called him in tears from her boarding school when the news broke and asked him why he could be heard laughing at the things Trump was saying on the old tape.

"It hit really hard, and I stopped for a second, and I said, 'I have no answer for that that's any good. I am really sorry. That was Dad in a bad moment a long time ago,'" Bush said.

The 2005 tapes featuring Trump's vulgar and sexually charged comments emerged a month before the November elections, rocking Trump's campaign and prompting condemnation from politicians on both sides of the aisle. In a videotaped apology, Trump declared he was wrong but dismissed the revelations as "nothing more than a distraction" from a decade ago.

Trump later said he never did any of the actions described on the tape and dismissed his words as locker-room talk.