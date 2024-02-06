Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel after 20 years

NEW YORK -- Bill O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel after reports five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel."

He had been scheduled to return from a vacation Monday. O'Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis' hand Wednesday.

It marks a stunning end to a near-perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades, O'Reilly ruled the "no-spin zone" with cable news' most popular show, and his ratings never had been higher.

In a memo to Fox staff Wednesday, the Murdochs said the decision followed a review done in collaboration with an outside counsel.

Fox said Tucker Carlson's show would move to 7 p.m. to replace O'Reilly, and the panel talk show "The Five" would take Carlson's time slot at 8 p.m.

The fast-moving story took shape with an April 2 report in The New York Times that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about unpleasant encounters with O'Reilly, who has denied wrongdoing. Dozens of his show's advertisers fled, though O'Reilly's viewership increased.