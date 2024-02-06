All sections
October 11, 2019

Bigfoot returns to Show Me Center

Bigfoot is returning to crash and squeal tires along with the rest of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live squad — Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber — April 17 to 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, the monster trucks will perform jumps and stunts with bashing and crashing galore ...

Southeast Missourian
A monster truck crunches over other cars during the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live event at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 3.
A monster truck crunches over other cars during the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live event at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 3.TYLER GRAEF

Editor's note: This story has been updated.

Bigfoot is returning to crash and squeal tires along with the rest of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live squad — Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber — April 17 to 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, the monster trucks will perform jumps and stunts with bashing and crashing galore. All event performances will include an appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS and “the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live,” Freestyle Motocross.

Ticketholders may also attend the Crash Zone pre-show for a meet and greet and autographs with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live performers and their trucks.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 25 and may be purchased online at showmecenter.biz.

Entertainment
