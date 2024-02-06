Bigfoot returns to Show Me Center

Editor's note: This story has been updated.
Bigfoot is returning to crash and squeal tires along with the rest of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live squad — Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber — April 17 to 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
According to a news release, the monster trucks will perform jumps and stunts with bashing and crashing galore. All event performances will include an appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS and “the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live,” Freestyle Motocross.
Ticketholders may also attend the Crash Zone pre-show for a meet and greet and autographs with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live performers and their trucks.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 25 and may be purchased online at showmecenter.biz.
