Big-haired 'White Knight of Soul' Wayne Cochran dies at 78

MIAMI -- Wayne Cochran, the "blue-eyed soul" singer known for his towering pompadour, has died of cancer at his Florida home, according to his son Christopher Cochran. He was 78.

The singer, who was called the "White Knight of Soul" for songs such as "Last Kiss,' saw his heyday in the 1960s and '70s. He had fans from the Blues Brothers to Rod Stewart and Elvis Presley, but he gave it all up to become a minister at a church he founded in Miami. He died Nov. 21.

The Miami Herald reported the Blues Brothers took notice of one of his hits, "Goin' Back to Miami," and introduced the song to an '80s audience. Cochran and his band the C.C. Riders opened in Las Vegas for a commercially revived Presley.

But the life in the fast lane took a toll on him. Tired of partying, he broke up with his band in the 1970s and started the Voice for Jesus Church near Miami Gardens in a row of warehouses

Cochran, who was born in Thomaston, Georgia, told the Miami Herald in a 1983 interview he was "a hillbilly with a sixth-grade education. I'm a rock 'n' roll singer. And yet, pastors will recognize the anointing and invite you in for four or five days to teach their flocks."