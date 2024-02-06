Churchgoers and Christian music lovers have a chance to feed their spirit and soul during an evening of worship, fun and entertainment with the tour of Big Church Night Out featuring the legendary Newsboys and a diverse array of Christian artists at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
The event is designed to help Christian worshipers grow through the artists, covering the musical spectrum of contemporary Christian music from pop to rock 'n' roll to hip-hop. For good measure, an illusionist/author will be on hand.
If you are looking for your grandparents' music to ease the stress of the Christmas season, this is not it. This music is fresh, upbeat, soulful, reflective and joy-filled.
The Newsboys have won many awards, including Christian Music's Dove Award. The four-member group displays a lyrical blending of elegance, energy and poetic composition. They are known for songs such as "God's Not Dead" and "That's How You Change The World."
The lyrical and melodic Sidewalk Prophets will share songs, including "Come To The Table."
7eventh Time Down, which features more of a rock sound, has produced songs such as "God Is On The Move," "Just Say Jesus" and "Promises."
On her website, Blanca offers affirmations and a glimpse into some of her personal struggles before she understood she is who God has made her to be. She offers the same positive reinforcement to others. She sings "Who I Am."
Derek Minor offers thought-provoking insights through his "High Above" and "Your Soul Must Fly." Part of his message is God has designed people for greatness.
Brock Gill, the illusionist, also is the author of "Feed The Dog." He brings 20 years of diverse and far-reaching ministry to the stage.
Adam Agee will lend his versatile vocals to the evening, singing songs such as "Going With You," "Paper Planes" and "Fighting For You."
Described as offering a message of the gospel in action, Jeremy Willet aims to inspire through his music and excellent public-speaking skills.
The worship leader for the evening is songwriter Jamison Strain.
Ticket packages are available, as well as individual seats, which cost $25 each.
There is a friend-and-family four pack that reduces the price to $20 each.
There are additional discounts for groups, as well as premium package sales that grant special access.
