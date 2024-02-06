All sections
October 19, 2018

Big Bird puppeteer is leaving the nest at 'Sesame Street'

WOODSTOCK, Conn. -- The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on "Sesame Street" is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show. Caroll Spinney told the New York Times that Thursday will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969. In addition to Big Bird, the 84-year-old was also Oscar the Grouch...

Associated Press
Big Bird is seen during the taping of an episode of "Sesame Street" in New York.
Big Bird is seen during the taping of an episode of "Sesame Street" in New York.Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, Conn. -- The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on "Sesame Street" is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Caroll Spinney told the New York Times that Thursday will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969. In addition to Big Bird, the 84-year-old was also Oscar the Grouch.

Spinney said "I always thought, how fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets?"

Spinney said the physical requirements of performing the characters had become difficult, and he developed problems with his balance. He stopped doing the puppeteering for Big Bird in 2015 and now only provides the voices for him and Oscar.

His apprentice, Matt Vogel, will succeed him in the Big Bird role. He also plays Kermit the Frog.

