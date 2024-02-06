Big Bird puppeteer is leaving the nest at 'Sesame Street'

Spinney said "I always thought, how fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets?"

Spinney said the physical requirements of performing the characters had become difficult, and he developed problems with his balance. He stopped doing the puppeteering for Big Bird in 2015 and now only provides the voices for him and Oscar.

His apprentice, Matt Vogel, will succeed him in the Big Bird role. He also plays Kermit the Frog.