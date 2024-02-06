Biden helps light National Christmas Tree near White House

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism.

Biden also paid tribute to service members, thanking them for their sacrifices.

"We are a great nation because of you, the American people," Biden said, joined on stage by his wife, first lady Jill Biden. "You've made me so optimistic."

It was Biden's first time participating in the nearly 100-year-old tradition in the nation's capital. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined the Bidens.