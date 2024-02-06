Beyonce drops surprise single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth

LOS ANGELES -- Beyonce did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises -- a new single called "Black Parade."

"I'm going back to the South, I'm going back where my roots ain't watered down," Beyonce sings, opening the track. At several points on Friday's release, the singer tells listeners to "Follow my parade."

Proceeds from the song will benefit Black-owned small businesses, a message titled "Black Parade Route" on the singer's website said. The post included links to dozens of Black-owned businesses.

"Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right," the message said.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. While the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South beginning Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn't enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War two years later. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn't reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.

"We got rhythm, we got pride, we birth kings, we birth tribes," Beyonce sings toward the end of the nearly five-minute song.