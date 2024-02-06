Beyonce, 'Black Panther' win at 50th NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Beyonce was named entertainer of the year at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color.

After Beyonce accepted the award Saturday night, the superstar paid homage to the people who were nominated in the same category as she was. She beat out Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler.

"Regina King, I love you so much. You taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft," she said. "Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to be seen as kings. LeBron James has taught us the strength of all forms, leading by example and providing education to our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history and proves we do have power."

Beyonce added: "I'm honored to be included among all of you, and to be a part of a vital and thriving community. Thank you to the NAACP."

Beyonce released a joint album last year with her husband, Jay-Z, called "Everything is Love." The prolific singer also paid tribute to historically black colleges and universities, as well as the dance troupes and step teams during her groundbreaking two-hour Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance. She also performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is known as the black national anthem, at the festival and donated $100,000 to four black universities shortly after her performance.

The awards ceremony aired live on TV One at the Dolby Theatre, the same venue that hosts the Academy Awards.

Jay-Z received the President's Award for the rapper's public service achievements. He was recognized for his efforts through his Shawn Carter Foundation and serving as co-founder of the REFORM Alliance.

The rapper executive produced the documentaries "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" and "Time: The Kalief Browder Story," along with an animated documentary short called "The War on Drugs is an Epic Fail." That documentary highlighted the unfavorable treatment of black and Latino people when it comes to drug-related crimes.

Jay-Z quoted Abraham Lincoln after he accepted his award and dedicated his trophy to his 93-year-old grandmother Hattie White, saying: "She's so full of life." He also paid homage to the women in his life, including his wife, Beyonce, who smiled while her husband made his speech.

"It's not the amount of years in your life. It's the amount of life in your years," he said. "That quote embodies my beautiful grandmother."

"Black Panther" was awarded best motion picture. The Marvel blockbuster hit beat out "BlacKkKlansman," "Crazy Rich Asians," "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "The Hate U Give."

The superhero film was a cultural phenomenon. It earned $700 million domestically during its theatrical run.

"Black Panther" won in several other categories, including best actor in a motion picture (Boseman), supporting actor in a motion picture (Michael B. Jordan) and directing in a motion picture (Coogler).