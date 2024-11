December 29, 2017

The last Words on Fire Poetry Slam of 2017 will be just for fun. No judging this time. Just show up to listen, or read some of your favorite slam poems. As always at the slams, differing views will be expressed and are not necessarily those of hosts and sponsors. Some topics may not be appropriate for young children. The reading begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau...