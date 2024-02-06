Best Bet: 'The Nutcracker'

December 8, 2017

The Ruth Page Civic Ballet's popular re-creation of this holiday classic showcases exquisite dancing, stunning costumes and magical settings in the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets. "The Nutcracker" promises holiday joy for children of all ages. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. today in Bedell Performance Hall. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by phone at (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org...