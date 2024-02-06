Best Bet: Sweet Corn Festival this weekend in East Prairie

The 43rd annual Sweet Corn Festival will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown East Prairie, Missouri. Food and craft vendors, live music and a sweet-corn eating contest are just a few of the event’s offerings.
Pertinent address:
East Prairie, Mo.
