Entertainment August 18, 2017

Best Bet: Stoogefest 9.5 to be this weekend

Outside the Lines will perform a free show for Stoogefest 9.5 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Stooges Restaurant, 507 W. Main St. in Jackson. Lawn chairs and canopies are welcome. Concessions will be sold at the event, so no outside food or drinks allowed inside the gate. For more information, call (573) 204-7187.