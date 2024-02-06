Best bet: 'Songs the Beatles Gave Away' program set

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will present "Songs the Beatles Gave Away" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 711 N. Clark Ave. In addition to writing their own music, John Lennon and Paul McCartney also regularly penned songs for other recording artists, including Cilla Black, Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas, Peter and Gordon, The Rolling Stones and Badfinger. Beatles scholar Aaron Krerowicz considers all 26 such giveaways, comparing and contrasting them to recordings actually done by the Beatles. For more information, contact Adult Services at (573) 334-5279, ext. 113.