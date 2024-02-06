Best Bet: SEMO District Fair parade planned for Saturay

The SEMO District Fair parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau and proceed west on Broadway to the fairgrounds at Arena Park. A full slate of events from Saturday to Sept. 16 is online at semofair.com.
Pertinent address:
Capaha Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Arena Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
