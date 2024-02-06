All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 8, 2017

Best Bet: SEMO District Fair parade planned for Saturay

The SEMO District Fair parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau and proceed west on Broadway to the fairgrounds at Arena Park. A full slate of events from Saturday to Sept. 16 is online at semofair.com.

Southeast Missourian

The SEMO District Fair parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau and proceed west on Broadway to the fairgrounds at Arena Park. A full slate of events from Saturday to Sept. 16 is online at semofair.com.

Pertinent address:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Capaha Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Arena Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
EntertainmentJan. 15
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
EntertainmentJan. 15
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy