Best Bet: Saxon Lutheran Memorial Fall Festival on Saturday

October 13, 2017

The Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, Missouri, will host its annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Spend the day touring the historic log cabins, watching demonstrations of activities common in the mid-1800s, enjoying great food and entertainment, and browsing the wares of many local crafters. For more information, call (573) 824-5404.