Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay of Nashville, Tennessee, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Rock Garden at 800 Stoneyledge Drive in Jackson City Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, their favorite snacks and beverages to hear them play.
