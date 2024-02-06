Best Bet: River City Players to perform 'And Then There Was One'

River City Players Community Theatre will present “And Then There Was One,” a murder-mystery comedy by Michael Druce, directed by Patti Wicks. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 11 and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Water St. For reservations, call Port Cape Girardeau at (573) 334-0954.
Pertinent address:
19 N. Water St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
