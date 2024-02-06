Best Bet: Restaurant Hop planned for Tuesday

Thirteen Cape Girardeau restaurants and businesses will join in the annual restaurant hop from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to benefit Southeast Missouri State University’s Conservatory of Theatre and Dance. Andy’s Frozen Custard, Bistro Saffron, Chocolate Works, Cup ’n’ Cork, Faithfully Fed, Jimmy John’s, Marco’s Pizza, Mississippi Mutts, My Daddy’s Cheesecake, Pho8, Primo Vino!, Stevie’s Steakburger and The Bar will participate. Tickets are $10, available by calling (573) 651-2149 or on the night of the event at the door of all participating restaurants.