September 15, 2017

Best Bet: Quilt Tour 2017 set for this weekend

The three locations for this year’s quilt tour Saturday and Sunday are the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau, the Oliver House Museum in Jackson and the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson. Tickets are $10 each and cover both days and all venues. ...

The three locations for this year’s quilt tour Saturday and Sunday are the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau, the Oliver House Museum in Jackson and the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson. Tickets are $10 each and cover both days and all venues. Each ticket includes entry into a drawing for a quilt-themed gift basket. Proceeds help support The Glenn House and Oliver House Museum. Tickets are available at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, Cape Girardeau Visitors Center in Marquette Tower and all three event venues. Doors open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pertinent address:

325 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

224 E. Adams St., Jackson, Mo.

102 S. High St., Jackson, Mo.

Entertainment
image
