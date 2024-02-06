Best Bet: Open-skate night today at Arena Building

January 6, 2017

An open skate and roller-derby recruitment night will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby and Thunderbirds Junior Derby will be in attendance and available for those wishing to join the roller-derby league. The event is free and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own skates...