December 30, 2016

Best Bet: MyTEAM TRIUMPH races to be held Sunday

Southeast Missourian

A MyTEAM TRIUMPH Resolution 5K, 10K and 1 mile will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. There will be a Run for God devotion at 9 a.m. preceding the race. The event costs $30 per person and will support the not-for-profit MyTEAM TRIUMPH, which provides fitness experiences for local individuals with disabilities. Registration is available at mtt-semo.org/resolution-5k-and-1-mile. Packet pickup will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on race day in the 4-H Building at the park. There will be a lunch after the event, including chicken soup from Chick-fil-A, and chili and rolls from Texas Roadhouse.

Pertinent address:

410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment
