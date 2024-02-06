Best Bet: Jackson's Rockin' the Park set for Saturday

June 9, 2017

Rockin’ the Park, with special guests Us Instead and Contagious, will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson City Park band shell. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the fun. Attendees are asked not to bring coolers. For more information, call (573) 243-8131. Tickets are $10. The event is sponsored by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce...