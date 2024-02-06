Best bet: Jackson Community Picnic on Saturday at KC Hall

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will hold the second annual Jackson Community Picnic from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the KC Hall, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. A full afternoon and evening of events for the whole family will include bingo, a washer tournament starting at 6 p.m., a meal in the air-conditioned hall from 4 to 7 p.m. and the Outlaw Saints performing from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Plenty of activities for children also are planned, including water slides, an obstacle course and balloon artists. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the day. For more information, call (573) 243-5464.
Pertinent address:
3305 N. High St., Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.