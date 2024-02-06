Best bet: Jackson Community Picnic on Saturday at KC Hall

July 21, 2017

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will hold the second annual Jackson Community Picnic from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the KC Hall, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. A full afternoon and evening of events for the whole family will include bingo, a washer tournament starting at 6 p.m., a meal in the air-conditioned hall from 4 to 7 p.m. and the Outlaw Saints performing from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Plenty of activities for children also are planned, including water slides, an obstacle course and balloon artists. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the day. For more information, call (573) 243-5464.