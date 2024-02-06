Best bet: Indie-film fundraiser today at Coin-Op Cantina

October 6, 2017

Spoon Pictures of Los Angeles is holding a fundraiser for its upcoming indie film, “All Nite Skate,” to be filmed in 2018 in Jackson, directed by Jackson native Nick Murphy. The fundraiser will go from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. today at Coin-Op Cantina, 46 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, and will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Interactive games will be on the event page during the event. Several items from local businesses will be raffled off at the fundraiser.