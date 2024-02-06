Best Bet: 'Godspell' production set for this weekend

Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau will host Acts 4 Him’s production of “Godspell,” directed by Mike Dumey. The cast of many talented performers include Brodrick Twiggs and Isaiah Sterling. Tickets are $10 at the door and includes a dessert. Shows are at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the Family Life Center, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau.
