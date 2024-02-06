April 21, 2017

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau, has five cats available for adoption and is trying to empty the cat room for the first time. The cats will be available for adoption at no cost. Free Feline Friday will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. For more information, contact the Humane Society at (573) 334-5837.