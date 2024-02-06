Best Bet: Flourish Women's Summit to be next week

Flourish magazine, the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia will host a one-day event celebrating the women who live and work in Southeast Missouri from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Keynote speaker is author and entrepreneur Adrienne Ross. Small-group sessions, speakers and panelists will be ongoing through the day. Light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Tickets to the event are on sale now at women.semissourian.com.
