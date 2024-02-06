All sections
December 1, 2017
Best bet: Feed the Hungry benefit concert
The second annual Feed the Hungry benefit concert will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free, but donations of money and/or non-perishable food items will go to either FISH or Red Door Ministries. Performers include Joyful Strings Mountain Dulcimers, Dan Cotner, Front Porch Players, Shelly and Michael Moore, Hammered Grannies and Barefoot on Sunday...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Pertinent address:

101 N. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

