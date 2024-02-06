Best Bet: Eighth annual VintageNOW Fashion Show set

The eighth annual VintageNOW Fashion Show will take place Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The theme decade for VintageNOW 8 is the 1980s, and the evening will draw inspiration from that iconic decade, re-imagined for today. Tickets are $25 for general admission. All proceeds benefit the Safe House for Women, whose mission is to provide safe shelter and support services for women and their children who have experienced domestic violence and abuse. Visit www.vintagenowfashionshow.com for more information.