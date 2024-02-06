Best Bet: Cruisin' Uptown Jackson on Saturday

The city of Jackson Community Outreach Board and River City Rodders present Cruisin' Uptown Jackson from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Cruisin' Uptown Jackson will be held the second Saturday of every month through September on Barton Street next to the roundabout in Jackson. Muscle cars, street rods, antique cars, classics, custom motorcycles and special-interest cars or trucks are encouraged but not required. There will be registration for weekly door prizes and dash plaques, music by Hot Rod Nights and more. For more information, contact Jerry Burgess at (573) 204-7829 or jb-nickels@hotmail.com.