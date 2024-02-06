Best Bet: Christmas midnight Mass to be held

December 23, 2016

A Christmas midnight Mass will be held at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 1805 W. Saint Joseph St. in Perryville, Missouri. The service will include a music program. For more information, call (573) 547-8343 or (800) 547-6279, or visit www.amm.org.