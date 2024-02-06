Best Bet: Cape Girardeau SportsPlex to have grand opening

May 5, 2017

The city of Cape Girardeau’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening event for the new Cape Girardeau SportsPlex at 2526 Jim Drury Way in Cape Girardeau from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tours, food, sports exhibitions and more will be on site. For more information, contact the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex at (573) 339-6341 or www.capesportsplex.org.