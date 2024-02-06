Best Bet: Candlelit wood walk at the Nature Center

December 15, 2017

No registration required. All ages welcome to this free event from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. The serenity of a winter's night is on display along the trail. The path will be lighted, and hot winter beverages will be provided. Trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. Youth and adult groups are welcome...