Best bet: Caged Chaos wrestling set for Saturday at Arena Building

Cape Championship Wrestling presents CCW Caged Chaos at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $10 at www.capewrestling.com or at the door. For more information, contact Lee Montgomery at (573) 281-5525 or biglee756@gmail.com.
Pertinent address:
410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.