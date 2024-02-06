Best bet: Bow Wow Luau to be Saturday

July 14, 2017

Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp will host its annual Bow Wow Luau from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2039 Cape LaCroix Road in Cape Girardeau. Costume contest, splash pools, doggie games, pet portraits with Elaine Rohde Photography and more will be held. Event is free; photo packages available for a fee. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1321304291256024 or call (573) 803-1311.