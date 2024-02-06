Best Bet: Bootheel Bluegrass Festival

The annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns this weekend to the Bavarian Halle, 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Fruitland. This year's lineup is packed with performers. Today's show kicks off at 2 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m., featuring performances by Little Creek, Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tymin, The Lewises, The Sowell Family, The Gipsons and The Bakers. Saturday's show starts at noon with a special presentation of Pioneer Awards by the Missouri Bluegrass Preservation Association. Bands will begin performances after that with Po' Anna, Rising Son, Bluegrass Blondies, Bull Harman & Bull's Eye, The Bakers and Herbie Johnston and Fiddlers Frolic.
Tickets are available only at the door. Friday is $15 and Saturday is $15.
For more information, visit bootheelbluegrass.com or call (314) 368-4418 or (314) 779-6800.
