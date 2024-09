Entertainment May 19, 2017

Best Bet: Back the Blue fundraiser set

Coldwell Banker Abernathy Realty at 2737 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson will host a Back the Blue fundraiser for Jackson’s DARE program from 3 to 6 p.m. today. Free hot dogs will be available for attendees. A K-9 unit and Kona Ice will be there. For more information or to make a donation, contact (573) 243-8811.