Best Bet: Autism Silent Auction/Dance Benefit planned for Saturday

Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri will hold its annual silent auction and dance benefit starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at a new location, the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. A cash bar from Port Cape Girardeau, appetizers from local restaurants, music and fun will be there. Tickets are $15 each and available at www.autismsemo.org/tickets or at the door.
Pertinent address:
Osage Centre, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
