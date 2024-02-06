All sections
August 25, 2017
Best Bet: Autism Silent Auction/Dance Benefit planned for Saturday
Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri will hold its annual silent auction and dance benefit starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at a new location, the Osage Centre ...
Southeast Missourian

Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri will hold its annual silent auction and dance benefit starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at a new location, the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. A cash bar from Port Cape Girardeau, appetizers from local restaurants, music and fun will be there. Tickets are $15 each and available at www.autismsemo.org/tickets or at the door.

Pertinent address:

Osage Centre, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment

