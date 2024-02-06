Best Bet: Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to be held next week

The state’s largest rodeo will feature the best in Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association talent starting Wednesday. There will be long-round American bullfighting Thursday and short-round American bullfighting Aug. 11 and a show the night of Aug. 12, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and action beginning at 7 p.m. A concert by a top Nashville, Tennessee, music entertainer will follow the last rodeo event each evening. Tickets are available online at www.sikestonrodeo.com or by calling (800) 455-BULL.
