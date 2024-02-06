Best Bet: Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo to be held next week

August 4, 2017

The state’s largest rodeo will feature the best in Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association talent starting Wednesday. There will be long-round American bullfighting Thursday and short-round American bullfighting Aug. 11 and a show the night of Aug. 12, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and action beginning at 7 p.m. A concert by a top Nashville, Tennessee, music entertainer will follow the last rodeo event each evening. Tickets are available online at sikestonrodeo.com or by calling (800) 455-BULL.